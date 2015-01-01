Homes on the Homefront Application

Thank you for your interest in the Homes on the Homefront program. Completing this application does not guarantee you a home. We expect to receive thousands of applications for a small number of homes. Completing this application will ensure you are in our system and notified when homes become available.
Applicant Eligibility Criteria
Required Documents
You can upload all these documents into your application.
The Selection ProcessIt usually takes about 10-12 weeks to review all the applications from the date the home closes. The committee will match the applicant to the home on a case-by-case basis. If the committee needs further information, a member of our team will contact you during that timeframe. In the end, we will only contact the family or veteran that is matched with the home. If you are not selected for a home, you will not be notified. We apologize that we do not have the capacity to contact everyone who is not selected.
Program Requirements Once selected for a home, the recipient will reside in the property as a tenant of Operation Homefront for a period of 2-3 years. During the recipient’s time in the program, the following will be required to receive the deed to the home:
Once you have successfully completed your application, you will be notified via e-mail every time a home is posted and available for application. You will receive e-mails for all homes accepting applications. Most homes will be open for applications for 15 days from the date the homes is posted on the web site.
If you wish to be considered for a home mentioned in an e-mail you receive, you will need to apply to that specific home. You must click the link under the heading for the home you are interested in (these links are specific to your account so do NOT share with others), it will take you to a webpage with the picture and description of the home and a blank box. In the blank box, you need to type in why you think that home would be perfect for you and/or your family, your ties to that particular community, and why you feel you need this program. Then click the apply button and that will apply you for the individual home.
If you would like to be removed from the email list, please click the unsubscribe link in the e-newsletter. If you have any questions about this program before you apply, please contact us at 210-659-7756.
Everyone at Operation Homefront expresses their sincere gratitude to all our service members and their families for helping to keep our country free!
