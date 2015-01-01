Homes on the Homefront Application

Thank you for your interest in the Homes on the Homefront program. Completing this application does not guarantee you a home. We expect to receive thousands of applications for a small number of homes. Completing this application will ensure you are in our system and notified when homes become available.





Applicant Eligibility Criteria

Honorably discharged veterans or retirees; Reservists and National Guard that are currently serving; OR surviving spouses of a service member killed in combat action or while deployed in the combat theater of operations and is not remarried. For dual-military families, both service members must have an honorable discharge. Priority will be given to veterans who are within 7 years of discharge.

No members residing in the home of legal age may own a home or have a current mortgage.

No members residing in the home of legal age can have a felony conviction.

Must not be an employee or immediate family member of an employee of Operation Homefront, the donor (JP Morgan Chase), or home builder (Meritage, Wade Journey) who provided the home to OH.

Must be committed to living in the home as a primary residence for a period of no less than 2 years. Length of time will be determined by Operation Homefront and based on client’s progress with the required Home Management Counseling program.

Must be financially capable of maintaining the home during the transition period and beyond.

Must be financial capable to contribute to a personal savings account.

Must be financial capable to address any outstanding collections, judgments, liens, or IRS debt while in the program.

Must show connections to area or desire to reside in that region of the donated home.





Required Documents

Copy of DD214 showing type of discharge

Government issued picture ID (i.e. driver’s license, or state issued ID card)

Proof of all household income (SSDI, VA, Caregiver income, civilian income, GI Bill/ Voc Rehab, CRSC etc.)

Proof of injury (if applicable)

VA ratings (amount awarded and rating breakdown)

Proof of savings

Copy of current lease (if applicable)



You can upload all these documents into your application.





The Selection Process

It usually takes about 10-12 weeks to review all the applications from the date the home closes. The committee will match the applicant to the home on a case-by-case basis. If the committee needs further information, a member of our team will contact you during that timeframe. In the end, we will only contact the family or veteran that is matched with the home. If you are not selected for a home, you will not be notified. We apologize that we do not have the capacity to contact everyone who is not selected.





Program Requirements

Once selected for a home, the recipient will reside in the property as a tenant of Operation Homefront for a period of 2-3 years. During the recipient’s time in the program, the following will be required to receive the deed to the home:

Pay the actual costs of property taxes, insurance, home warranty, homeowner's association fees (if applicable) and $100 per month toward closing costs in the form of a monthly escrow.

Comply with routine inspections of the home

Participate in financial counseling

Save enough funds to ensure they can maintain the property long-term

Complete routine maintenance at their own expense

Communicate with their caseworker monthly

Demonstrate community connections



Once you have successfully completed your application, you will be notified via e-mail every time a home is posted and available for application. You will receive e-mails for all homes accepting applications. Most homes will be open for applications for 15 days from the date the homes is posted on the web site.



If you wish to be considered for a home mentioned in an e-mail you receive, you will need to apply to that specific home. You must click the link under the heading for the home you are interested in (these links are specific to your account so do NOT share with others), it will take you to a webpage with the picture and description of the home and a blank box. In the blank box, you need to type in why you think that home would be perfect for you and/or your family, your ties to that particular community, and why you feel you need this program. Then click the apply button and that will apply you for the individual home.



If you would like to be removed from the email list, please click the unsubscribe link in the e-newsletter. If you have any questions about this program before you apply, please contact us at 210-659-7756.



Everyone at Operation Homefront expresses their sincere gratitude to all our service members and their families for helping to keep our country free!

Please check all that apply

Surviving spouses of service members killed in combat action or while deployed in the combat theater of operations and are not remarried.

Any veteran, prior to 9-11, regardless of period of military service.

Ill or injured in the line of duty, but not in combat or in support of combat operations, who are rated or have a verifiable anticipated disability rating of at least 50%.

All other disabled veterans regardless of level of disability, reason for injury or location injury occurred.

Wounded, ill or injured service members whose wound, illness or injury was incurred in combat operations or in support of combat operations who also were rated or have a verifiable anticipated disability rating of at least 50%, who returned to active duty or drill.

Current Operation Homefront Village resident.

Severely wounded, ill or injured service members whose wound, illness or injury was incurred in combat operations or in support of combat operations and who also were rated or have a verifiable anticipated disability rating of at least 70% and are in the medical board process or already a veteran.

Wounded service members who are Medal of Honor, Silver Star, or Purple Heart recipients.

Post 9/11 veterans, active duty service members and active or inactive guard and reservists.

Severely wounded, ill or injured service members whose wound, illness or injury was incurred in combat operations or in support of combat operations who also were rated or have a verifiable anticipated disability rating of at least 70%, who returned to active duty or drill.

Wounded, ill or injured service members whose wound, illness or injury was incurred in combat operations or in support of combat operations and who also were rated or have a verifiable anticipated disability rating of at least 50% and are in the medical board process or already a veteran.

Severely ill or injured in the line of duty, but not in combat or in support of combat operations, who are rated or have a verifiable anticipated disability rating of at least 70%.



